Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Centennial 56, Mayfield 23

Del Norte 50, Rio Grande 0

West Mesa 26, Sandia 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

