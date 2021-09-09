Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Glasgow 42, Allen Co.-Scottsville 13
Lawrence Co. 39, Russell 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
