Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Davenport, Central 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
PAC-LM 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Davenport, Central 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
PAC-LM 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments