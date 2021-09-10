Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 18-25, 27-25

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-21, 25-9

Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-17, 25-6

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-6, 25-10

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27, 15-11

Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-17, 11-25, 11-19

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 15-11

Cambridge def. Overton, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23

Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Chadron def. Gering, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-8, 25-20, 25-22

Columbus def. Crete, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16

Crofton def. O'Neill, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8

Cross County def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-22, 25-8

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sidney, Iowa, 25-15, 25-19, 28-26

Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 25-15

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-9

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Hershey def. Lexington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Holdrege def. McCook, 25-11, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Mead def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-10, 31-29, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-11

Omaha Concordia def. Douglas County West, 12-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23

Palmer def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn South, 26-28, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11

Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Minden, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8

Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-22, 27-25, 9-25, 25-21

Raymond Central def. David City, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 30-32, 25-19, 25-22

Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17

Sterling def. Alliance

Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

Superior def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-9

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Heartland

Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Banner County Triangular=

Hemingford def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-2

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-10

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19

Blue Hill Triangular=

Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13

CWC Triangular=

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-19, 25-11

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25

Exeter-Milligan Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-11

Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-20

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-14, 17-25, 25-15

Garden County def. Paxton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Paxton def. Minatare, 21-25, 25-11, 25-17

Giltner Triangular=

Giltner def. Dorchester, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11

Hampton def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-20

Hampton def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 25-18

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17

Hi-Line Triangular=

Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-15

Malcolm Tournament=

Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4

Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Fairbury, 25-7, 25-3

Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-12

Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-14

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-21

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21

Milford def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17

Mitchell Triangular=

Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-6

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22

Omaha Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16

Scottsbluff Triangular=

Ogallala def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 25-16, 25-11

Scottsbluff def. Ogallala, 25-21, 28-26

Southern Valley Triangular=

Southern Valley def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22

Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-12, 25-19

Sterling Triangular=

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Osmond def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-19

Tri County Northeast def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-23, 25-11

Wakefield Invitational=

Pool A=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Pool B=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-16, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade Triangular=

St. Francis, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-23, 13-25, 25-22

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11

Wood River Triangular=

Centura def. Wood River, 25-13, 26-24

Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22

Ord def. Wood River, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22

Yutan Triangular=

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-2, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

