Wade Jr, Longoria help Giants rally past Rockies 7-4

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee, left, congratuates right fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Denver. The Giants won 7-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during San Francisco's four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

Elías Díaz had three hits for Colorado, including his 16th homer. Trevor Story had a run-scoring double.

Carlos Estévez (2-4) got the loss, allowing all four runs in the ninth.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, leading Minnesota to the victory.

Ryan (1-1), who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh.

Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save.

Miguel Sanó homered for Minnesota, which pitched back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2019. The Twins have won four straight overall.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (4-6) struck out seven while working six innings of one-run ball. The Indians lost their third in a row.

MARINERS 8, ASTROS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking two-run single for Seattle with two outs in the ninth inning, and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer.

The Mariners avoided a sweep. The AL West-leading Astros won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

Diego Castillo (3-5) struck out the side in the eighth for the win.

Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez homered for Houston. Ryan Pressly (5-2) got the loss.

RANGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three runs and the Rangers matched a season high with their fourth straight win.

Last-place Texas matched a run from June 25-29, with both streaks coming on the road, where the Rangers are 20-51.

Arizona fell a season-low 50 games under .500 at 45-95. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight, all at home, and 10 of 11 overall.

Jharel Cotton (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win. Joe Barlow, the eighth Rangers pitcher, got the last out for his fourth save.

David Peralta and Nick Ahmed homered for Arizona. Luke Weaver (3-4) allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.