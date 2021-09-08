Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-20, 25-16

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18

Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Chase County def. Yuma, Colo., 25-23, 25-12, 25-10

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Clarkson/Leigh def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19

College View Academy def. Dorchester, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17

Creighton def. Plainview, 25-23, 17-25, 24-26, 27-25, 16-14

Crofton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

David City def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-18, 25-12, 25-6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 26-28, 15-12

Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-8, 25-21, 25-11

Gretna def. Omaha Westside, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 20-18

Guardian Angels def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-18, 15-5

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central, 27-25, 29-27, 25-23

Hershey def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-12

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Lawrence-Nelson def. Friend, 25-20, 25-11, 25-9

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-19

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13

Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-7, 25-1

Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-3, 25-13, 25-6

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Norris def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-9, 15-11

North Platte def. Gering, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-5, 25-15, 25-10

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Santee def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

Shelton def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Silver Lake def. Blue Hill, 24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14

St. Mary's def. CWC, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Wahoo def. Platteview, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 15-12, 15-12

Wakefield def. Madison, 25-12, 25-5, 25-15

Waverly def. Blair, 25-9, 25-9, 25-13

Wayne def. Columbus Scotus, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 28-26, 15-12

Whiting, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 26-24, 25-19

Wood River def. Central City, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Yutan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-6

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-10, 25-12

Arapahoe Triangular=

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-21

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

St. Paul def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11

St. Paul def. Ravenna, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21

Axtell Triangular=

Overton def. Axtell, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Axtell, 15-25, 25-13, 27-25

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Overton, 25-21, 10-25, 28-26

Belleville-Republic County Triangular=

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18

Brady Triangular=

Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-15

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19

Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-21

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21

Burwell Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Crawford Triangular=

Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-22, 27-25

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-16

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-22

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-14

Freeman Triangular=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 26-24, 25-20

Homer Triangular=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-3, 25-9

Lincoln East Tringular=

Lincoln East def. Columbus, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 25-15, 25-18

Morrill Triangular=

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-18

Arthur County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-10

Creek Valley def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-14

North Platte St. Patrick's Triangular=

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-11

O'Neill Triangular=

O'Neill def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15

Valentine def. West Holt, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

West Holt def. O'Neill, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24

Osceola Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-12, 25-21

Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20

Giltner def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-9

Palmyra Triangular=

Mead def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-18

Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-9

Perkins County Triangular=

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Perkins County def. Wallace, 25-22, 25-20

Riverside Triangular=

Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 26-24, 25-20

Riverside def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13

Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-12

Southern Valley Triangular=

Franklin def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21

Summerland Double Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Summerland, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 25-14

Stuart def. Summerland, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22

Tri County Northeast Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-21, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-6, 25-14

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Indiana coach helping to build weight room at dad’s school

September 08, 2021 12:59 AM

Sports

Steelers optimistic Watt’s status will be resolved by Sunday

September 08, 2021 12:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service