This Date in Baseball

Sept. 7

1908 — Walter Johnson pitched his third consecutive shutout in four days with a 4-0, two-hit victory over the New York Highlanders.

1911 — Rookie Grover Alexander of the Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 thriller from 44-year-old Cy Young, who was closing out his career with the Boston Braves.

1914 — The Boston Braves had to move its home games to Fenway Park because Braves Field was not big enough to handle the crowds. The “Miracle Braves” played the rest of their home games and the World Series games at the home of the Red Sox.

1923 — Howard Ehmke of the Boston Red Sox tossed a 4-0, no-hit victory over the Philadelphia Athletics. Philadelphia’s Slim Harriss hit a ball to the wall for a double, but was called out for missing first base, preserving the no-hitter.

1962 — Maury Wills of Los Angeles stole four bases and set a National League record with a total of 82 for the season. The Dodgers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1.

1975 — The Cincinnati Reds, leading by 20 1/2 games, clinched the National League West flag with an 8-4 win over the San Franciso Giants. It was the earliest clinching date in league history.

1984 — Dwight Gooden of the Mets struck out Ron Cey of the Chicago Cubs in the second inning for No. 228 to set a National League record for a rookie. Gooden passed Grover Cleveland Alexander, who set the mark with 227 in 1911. New York coasted to a 10-0 victory behind Gooden’s one-hitter.

1993 — Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals had the greatest game at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Cincinnati. In the 15-2 win, Whiten hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs to become the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.

2007 — Curtis Granderson hit his 20th home run in Detroit’s 6-1 win over Seattle, making him only the sixth major league player since 1900 with at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 20 triples in one season.

2007 — Colorado used nine relievers after starter Elmer Dessens left with a strained left hamstring in the third inning of a 10-4 win over San Diego. The 10 total pitchers was a National League record for a nine-inning game.

2013 — Mike Napoli hit two home runs, Jonny Gomes and prized rookie Xander Bogaerts also connected, and the Boston Red Sox kept up their dizzying scoring spree at Yankee Stadium, bashing New York 13-9. The AL East leaders became the first visiting team in more than a century to score at least nine runs on three straight days against the Yankees. The last time it happened, they weren’t called the Yankees — Boston did it in 1912 to the Highlanders at Hilltop Park.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber. Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.