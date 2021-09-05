Patino scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (58-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (86-50, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.71 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -208, Twins +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Rays Sunday.

The Rays are 45-25 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Twins are 26-41 on the road. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .356.

The Rays won the last meeting 11-4. Chris Archer earned his first victory and Yandy Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Andrew Albers registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 32 home runs and is batting .231.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 135 hits and has 82 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Miguel Sano: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (back).