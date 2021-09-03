Rojas 2 hits in 7-run burst, Miami ends Phils’ 6-game streak

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez (76) is congratulated by Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, and Miguel Rojas, left rear, after Sanchez hit a home run scoring the three during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 10-3 Friday night, stopping the Phillies' six-game winning streak.

The Phillies started Friday two games behind NL East leader Atlanta. It was also the end of Philadelphia’s 11-game winning streak against division opponents.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins.

Miami snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth, tagging Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson and reliever JD Hammer.

Rojas’ go-ahead single off Gibson over a drawn-in infield scored Chisholm from third. Jorge Alfaro and Joe Panik hit RBI singles with the bases loaded and Bryan De La Cruz’s bases-loaded walk forced in a run. Alfaro raced home on a wild pitch by Hammer and Rojas’ two-run single capped the scoring.

Steven Okert (1-1) got the final out in the sixth for his first win since 2017. Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop followed with perfect innings and Zach Thompson closed it with a scoreless ninth.

Gibson (10-6) allowed eight runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander acquired from Texas July 30 struck out four and walked two.

Freddy Galvis gave the Phillies a fast start, leading off the game with a home run against Jesús Luzardo/

Luzardo was lifted after Matt Vierling’s tying double in the sixth. Luzardo allowed three runs, five hits, struck out three, walked two and hit a batter in 5 2/3 innings.

Vierling got the Phillies to 3-2 with his run-scoring triple in the second.

The Marlins erased an early deficit on Sánchez’s three-run shot in the first. Sanchez drove Gibson’s change-up over the wall in right center for his seventh homer of the season.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies activated SS Didi Gregorius and OF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list and optioned INF Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. OF Jorge Bonifacio was returned to Lehigh Valley. ... The Marlins selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (right middle finger blister) threw three innings in a rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder discomfort) was placed on the 10-day injured list. .RHP Jorge Guzmán (right elbow soreness) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (6-4, 1.48) will start the middle game of the series Saturday.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.45) will make his first start since July 31 Saturday. The rookie has been on the restricted list.