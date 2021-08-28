Quantrill expected to start for Cleveland against Boston

Boston Red Sox (74-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (4-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +130, Red Sox -151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Indians Saturday.

The Indians are 34-29 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 163 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 30, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox have gone 33-30 away from home. Boston's lineup has 170 home runs this season, Rafael Devers leads the club with 30 homers.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 10th victory and Jonathan Arauz went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. James Karinchak took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 61 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 133 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).