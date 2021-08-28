Urena scheduled to start as Detroit hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (66-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-67, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +168, Blue Jays -198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 34-30 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 70 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 32-32 on the road. Toronto is slugging .451 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .592.

The Tigers won the last meeting 2-1. Jose Cisnero earned his third victory and Victor Reyes went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Tim Mayza took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 19 home runs and is slugging .417.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is slugging .592.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).