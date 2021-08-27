Laimbeer earns 300th career victory as Aces beat Dream

A’ja Wilson bounced back from one of the worst games of her career with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 78-71 on Thursday night for coach Bill Laimbeer’s 300th career victory.

Dearica Hamby added 20 points and nine boards, and Chelsea Gray, who has made 24 straight free throws, connected on two at the stripe with 37.2 seconds left to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 78-71.

Atlanta was just 4 for 16 from the field in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-9.

Wilson had just four points, going 1 for 15 from the field in a loss to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Monique Billings scored 21 points for Atlanta (6-19), which has lost 10 straight games.

SUN 76, SPARKS 72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Sparks for the Sun’s seventh straight victory.

Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within 74-70 and after a DeWanna Bonner turnover, Erica Wheeler converted a layup at 29.3 for a two-point deficit.

Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left.

Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut (19-6), which sits atop the WNBA standings.

Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles (10-15), which faces Connecticut on Saturday.

WINGS 82, MYSTICS 77

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points with nine assists, Isabelle Harrison had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wings beat the shorthanded Mystics.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play with 1:06 left to give Dallas a 79-77 lead. The Mystics missed a shot, and Ogunbowale was fouled at the other end following Dallas’ offensive rebound.

She made 1 of 2 from the line with 9.2 seconds left for a three-point lead. The Mystics were off the mark again on their next possession and Kayla Thornton sealed the game from the foul line.

Moriah Jefferson added 11 points for Dallas (11-14), which outrebounded Washington 35-25.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points for Washington (9-15), which was missing Tina Charles who is out for the next few games because of a strained left gluteal.