Alcorn State hires Reginald Williams as head baseball coach

Alcorn State's new head baseball coach spent time in the Major Leagues as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Indians.

Reginald D. Williams replaces Brett Richardson, who was fired in June after compiling a 67-166 overall record over six seasons. Williams brings decades of experience to the Braves, both as a coach and an administrator, university officials said.

“Coach Williams is a winner and has elevated programs everywhere he has coached,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek Horne. “He understands what it takes to compete for conference titles, and he’s done it as a coach and a player. We are excited that he will successfully lead us into a new chapter of Alcorn State baseball.”

Williams described being chosen to coach at Alcorn as an “incredible honor.”

“My goal is to keep the program moving forward, developing young men to strive for excellence on and off the field of play while pursuing a quality college education/degree and becoming leaders in their prospective communities. At the same time, my goal is to build a championship program, that will prepare the players for competition at the next level, ultimately being a competitive program on an annual basis," he said.

Williams was drafted by the Dodgers in 1985 and spent four seasons with the organization before signing with the Indians in 1988. His playing career continued in the minor leagues with the Pirates and Rangers. He joins Alcorn after spending four years in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He most recently served as development coach for the team's Class A club, the Daytona Tortugas.