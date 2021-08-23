Sports

Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md.

The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve Monday after he injured his knee over the weekend.

Fort left the team's preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL.

The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.

Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.

