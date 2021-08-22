Royals’ Bubic has no-hitter through 6 innings

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black) AP

Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has thrown six hitless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, walked Frank Schwindel with one out in the first for Chicago’s only baserunner through six innings. He has nine strikeouts and 81 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated.

Bubic was roughed up in his previous start last week against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings. He entered with a 3-6 record and 5.09 ERA this season.

The majors’ eight no-hitters this year is tied with the record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Most of them were thrown before MLB cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.