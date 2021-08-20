Sports

Arsenal completes signing of Odegaard from Real Madrid

The Associated Press

LONDON

Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on Friday.

The 22-year-old Norway international was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be 35 million euros ($41 million).

“He made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.

Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.

Real Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.

Odegaard won't be available for Sunday's match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

A deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was close, Arteta said.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Moore scheduled to start for Philadelphia against San Diego

August 20, 2021 1:48 AM

Sports

Washington Nationals to visit the Milwaukee Brewers

August 20, 2021 1:48 AM

Sports

Sun beat Lynx to move into tie for first in standings

August 20, 2021 1:48 AM

Sports

Mikolas scheduled to start for St. Louis against Pittsburgh

August 20, 2021 1:48 AM

Sports

Barnes scheduled to start for Twins at Yankees

August 20, 2021 1:48 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service