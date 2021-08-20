6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary

Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.

The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a statement that he was aware of the current situation and that the program had been aware of the matter since March. The program withheld players from team activities while a student conduct review was held and returned to activity in June based on the outcome.

"We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information,” Stoops added.

The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.

Kentucky's athletic department said in a statement that: “The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”

All six players were part of the 2020 recruiting class with McClain, Tisdale and Williams seeing action in many of Kentucky's games last fall.

McClain rushed 16 times for 62 yards in 11 contests. Tisdale had 20 tackles and nine assists in 10 games, while Williams had three stops in nine contests.