Flaherty scheduled to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (73-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-57, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA, .91 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +104, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 32-26 in home games in 2020. St. Louis's lineup has 131 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads the club with 25 homers.

The Brewers are 41-20 on the road. Milwaukee's lineup has 148 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Corbin Burnes notched his eighth victory and Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Adam Wainwright took his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 72 RBIs and is batting .256.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .312 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).