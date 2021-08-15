Josef Martínez scores, Atlanta United beats LAFC 1-0

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) reacts to scoring the only goal of the match against Los Angeles FC, running to celebrate with Ezequiel Barco, who got the assist, for the 1-0 shutout during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute. Brad Guzan had three saves for his fourth shutout of the season for Atlanta (4-6-9).

LAFC (6-8-5) has lost three in a row and is winless in six games.

FIRE 1, CREW 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanovic scored for the third time in the last two games and the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Sunday night.

Brian Gutierrez had his shot in the area deflected but it went directly to Stojanovic, who turned and scored in the 77th minute.

Chicago (5-9-5) has won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in its last four. Columbus (6-7-6) has lost four in a row.

NASHVILLE 5, D.C. UNITED 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored two goals and Nashville beat D.C. United.

Hany Mukhtar also scored for Nashville (7-2-10). Frédéric Brillant and Ola Kamara scored for D.C. United (8-8-3).