Kane left out of Tottenham team to play Man City in EPL

FILE - In this Sunday, May 23, 2021 file photo, Tottenham's Harry Kane runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination. Speaking at a press conference Guardiola says “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. (Mike Egerton/Pool via AP, File) AP

Striker Harry Kane has been left out of Tottenham's squad to play Manchester City on Sunday amid continued speculation that he could be close to joining Pep Guardiola's team.

Kane only returned to full training with Tottenham on Friday following his holiday and was not deemed fit enough to even be on the bench for the Premier League opener against the defending champion.

The England striker reportedly told Tottenham at the start of the offseason that he wanted to leave and has been widely linked with a move to City. Guardiola has said he is "very interested” in signing Kane, but that Tottenham must be willing to negotiate for a deal to be made.