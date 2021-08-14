Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto

Toronto FC's Yeferson Soteldo, right, works against New England Revolution's Brandon Bye for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.

Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England (13-3-4) in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.

Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto (3-10-6) in the 79th minute.

New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.

GALAXY 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of the season. He made two saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.

Cabral, on the counter-attack, worked a give-and-go with Dejan Joveljic and then split a pair of defenders before slipping a roller inside the post to give the Galaxy (11-6-2) the lead in the 43rd minute. Minnesota dropped to 7-6-5.

MONTREAL 2, RED BULLS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Victor Wanyama scored on a penalty kick eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to lift Montreal past New York Red.

Sunisi Ibrahim tied it in the 71st minute and Montreal (7-7-5) went on to snap a five-game winless streak. Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-9-4) in the 41st.

Bjorn Johnsen’s cross hit Amro Tarek’s hand three minutes into stoppage time and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Johnsen’s attempt was saved by Carlos Coronel, but after video review, the referee deemed the goalkeeper was off his line.

Mason Toye stepped up for the penalty re-take and Coronel made the save. But for the second time, the referee determined Coronel was off his line.

More than four minutes after Johnsen took the initial penalty, Wanyama made no mistake on Montreal’s third try from the spot. Coronel got a hand on the powerful shot that sailed into the top corner of the net.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, INTER MIAMI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had his first multi-goal game since 2019 and New York City FC beat Inter Miami.

Castellanos slipped behind the defense and headed home a perfectly placed entry by Maximiliano Moralez to open the scoring in the 21st minutes. In the 46th, after Kelvin Leerdam was called for a hand-ball in the area, Castellanos converted a penalty kick.

NYCFC (9-5-4) has won six straight home matches, outscoring opponents 15-2. Miami (4-9-4) had its four-game unbeaten streak — the longest in the club’s brief MLS history — snapped.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas.

Kansas City (11-4-4) leads the Western Conference with 37 points, two more than the LA Galaxy. Dallas (5-8-6) had its three-game unbeaten streak — which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 — snapped.