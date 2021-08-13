Keller expected to start as Pirates host the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (70-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +173, Brewers -205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 23-33 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.4 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 67 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 38-19 on the road. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .373.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Brent Suter earned his 10th victory and Rowdy Tellez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Kyle Keller registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 20 home runs and is batting .304.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is batting .258.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Avisail Garcia: (hand), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).