DeSclafani expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (51-64, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -212, Rockies +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Friday.

The Giants are 38-17 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .336.

The Rockies are 13-43 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .268.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-0. Logan Webb earned his sixth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. German Marquez took his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 19 home runs and is slugging .540.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .461.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .294 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Brendan Rodgers: (hand), Chris Owings: (thumb).