Wheeler expected to start for Philadelphia against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (62-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-55, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -179, Reds +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Phillies are 35-23 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .312.

The Reds are 31-27 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .432 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-4. Heath Hembree earned his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs for Cincinnati. Neftali Feliz took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Segura leads the Phillies with 105 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Votto leads the Reds with 72 RBIs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad), J.T. Realmuto: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee).