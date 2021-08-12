Bassitt blanks Indians, Moreland 2 HRs in 17-0 A’s romp

Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and the Oakland Athletics routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 on Thursday for their seventh straight victory.

By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. With a chance to tie the major league record for walks in a game, he struck out swinging in the ninth.

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500.

Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two.

Oakland scored three times in the second off Eli Morgan (1-5). The rookie allowed five runs in four innings.

BREWERS 17, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs as Milwaukee routed Chicago.

Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.

Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep.

Cubs All-Star Kyle Hendricks (13-5) got tagged for a career-worst nine runs in four-plus innings and matched a season high with 11 hits.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.

PHILLIES 2, DODGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and Philadelphia ended Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.

Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice as the Phillies won with just four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen didn’t allow a hit in the final 4 2/3 innings, and the Dodgers finished with only three hits.

Kennedy walked two and hit a batter in the ninth but earned his third save in six appearances for the Phillies since coming over in a July 30 trade with Texas.

After starter Ranger Suarez departed, the Phillies used four different relievers — Enyel De Los Santos, Hector Neris, Archie Bradley (7-1) and Kennedy.

Harper connected off Mitch White (0-1) for a solo drive in the first.

REDS 12, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning and Cincinnati added four more homers in a win over Atlanta that snapped a three-game skid.

Winker’s 24th homer was the second grand slam of his career. Tyler Naquin, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson added homers.

The loss dropped Atlanta one game behind first-place Philadelphia and into third place in the NL East.

Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-3), who won his fourth straight start, gave up one run and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Ozzie Albies hit his 20th homer, becoming the Braves’ career leader in homers by a second baseman with 80.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and Seattle beat Texas.

Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings.

The left-hander struck out nine in his 108-pitch gem.

Mike Foltynewicz (2-11) allowed three runs in seven innings for the Rangers.

METS 4, NATIONALS 1, 1ST GAME

METS 5, NATIONALS 4, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and New York recovered from a blown lead to sweep its doubleheader against Washington.

The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four runs and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.

New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia (6-2). A run-scoring wild pitch by Familia and Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run single tied it.

Alonso finished it off against Kyle Finnegan (4-4) with his 25th homer.

Stroman (8-11) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings of the opener. Nimmo hit a three-run homer in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Edwin Díaz closed out the opener, his 25th save in 29 chances.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to complete a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings.

DeJong and pinch-hitter Nootbaar hit fourth-inning two-run homers off JT Brubaker (4-12). Colin Moran homered twice for the Pirates.

T.J. McFarland (2-0) worked a scoreless third for the win. St. Louis closer Alex Reyes allowed a two-run homer to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth but struck out the next two batters for his 27th save.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore, and Detroit dealt the Orioles their eighth straight loss as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500.

Cabrera can go for the milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.

Matt Manning (3-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings for Detroit. Michael Fulmer earned his seventh save in nine chances.

DJ Stewart hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings for the Orioles, but John Means (5-4) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start and Tampa Bay added to its lead in the AL East with a win over Boston.

Mike Zunino added a three-run homer out of Fenway Park in the eighth as the Rays took two of three games at second-place Boston and extended their lead in the AL East to five games. Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice.

The Red Sox had just two hits — an RBI double by Rafael Devers in the fourth inning and a single in the fifth inning by Kevin Plawecki.

Rasmussen allowed one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts before Collin McHugh (4-1) took over in the fifth.

Tanner Houck (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.