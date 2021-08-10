Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Astros are 35-23 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .329.

The Rockies are 13-40 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .366.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. Austin Gomber earned his first victory and Yonathan Daza went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Jose Urquidy registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 18 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Michael Brantley: (head), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Brendan Rodgers: (hand), Chris Owings: (thumb).