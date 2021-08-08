Bou, Polster score in Revolution’s 2-1 victory over Union

Gustavo Bou broke a tie, Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Bou’s penalty shot was stopped, but he slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute. He has 11 goals this season to tie Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for the MLS lead.

Polster opened the scoring for New England (12-3-4) in the 10th minute, and 17-year-old Paxten Aaronson tied it in the 31st with his first MLS goal in his first career start.

Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches.

D.C. UNITED 2, MONTREAL 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar had his first MLS goal since 2011 and D.C. United beat Montreal.

Kamara’s goal in the 54th minute — his sixth in his last five appearances — gave D.C. (8-7-3) a 2-1 lead.

Jon Kempin scored for Montreal (6-7-5).

INTER MIAMI 2, NASHVILLE 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami beat Nashville.

Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico’s younger brother, ran onto a ball by Blaise Matuidi and tapped it in from the corner of the 6-yard box to pull Miami (4-8-4) even in the 60th.

C.J. Sapong scored for Nashville (6-2-10) in the 48th minute.

FIRE 2, RED BULLS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help Chicago beat New York.

Chicago (4-9-5) snapped a five-game winless streak.

Tom Barlow scored a late goal for New York. The Red Bulls (5-8-4) are winless in their last six games.

EARTHQUAKES 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

SAN JOSE, Calif.; (AP) — Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso and Javier López scored to help San Jose beat Los Angeles FC.

Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).

LAFC (6-7-5) scored on San Jose's own goal.

WHITECAPS 2, GALAXY 1, TIE

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help Vancouver tie the LA Galaxy 1-1.

Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, tied it for the Whitecaps (3-7-7) in the the 50th minute.

Kévin Cabral scored for LA (10-6-2) in the 32nd minute.