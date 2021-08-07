Valerie Adams to carry New Zealand flag at closing ceremony

Shot putter Valerie Adams will carry the New Zealand flag Sunday in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Adams, 36, won a bronze medal in the women’s shot in Tokyo to go with gold medals at Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 and a silver medal at Rio de Janiero in 2016. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

Adams said being asked to carry the New Zealand flag is an “incredible honor.”

“To represent our team and Aotearoa (New Zealand) tonight as we close these Games together means a lot to me and my family,” she said. “One day when my children Kimoana and Kepaleli understand what their Mum does I hope they will be just as proud of this significant moment too.

“It’s fair to say Tokyo 2020 will go down in history. The success of these Games is an absolute testament to the people of Japan who enabled us to safely come together and inspire and unite the world. Arigato gozaimasu.”