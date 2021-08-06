Gardner lifts Yanks over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, center, celebrates his walkoff winning an RBI-single with Albert Abreu (84) and Gleyber Torres in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York (60-49) has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

Relegated to a bullpen game after two starters tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the Yankees used nine pitchers — the most in franchise history for a game not played in September.

None of those pitchers went more than 1 2/3 innings, making New York the first major league team since 1900 to win in extra innings without having a pitcher throw at least two innings.

Albert Abreu (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for the win.

With one out in the 11th, the Mariners intentionally walked Rougned Odor for the second time in three innings to face light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. Keynan Middleton (0-2) struck out Higashioka before Gardner, who turns 38 this month, lined a 2-2 fastball into center field to score automatic runner Joey Gallo from second base.

It was the ninth career walk-off hit for Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankees player, and his first since July 2017.

Hitting just .199 this season, Gardner was mobbed by teammates on the dirt between first and second after ending a game that took 4 hours, 16 minutes.

Prior to the Yankees’ eighth walk-off win of the year, the clubs traded runs an inning earlier. J.P. Crawford put Seattle ahead 2-1 with an RBI single off Chad Green in the top of the 10th.

Stanton tied it in the bottom half when he fisted a soft single to center off reliever Erik Swanson to score Gardner.

Jordan Montgomery had been expected to start for New York before testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list himself on Thursday, opener Wandy Peralta allowed a pair of singles in 1 2/3 innings.

A string of Yankees relievers held Seattle scoreless until Abraham Toro singled against Lucas Luetge, scoring Mitch Haniger with two outs in the sixth. The run was charged to Clay Holmes, who was lifted after Haniger singled. Stephen Ridings, Joely Rodriguez and Holmes had retired 11 of 12 before that hit.

Toro is batting .432 (16 for 37) with the Mariners since being acquired in a trade with Houston on July 27, a span that includes five multi-hit games.

After a masterful performance by starter Marco Gonzales, the Mariners' bullpen failed to preserve a slim lead.

Diego Castillo issued back-to-back walks to the pinch-hitting Gardner and then DJ LeMahieu to start the eighth, prompting many in the crowd of 43,180 to rise to their feet. Castillo hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, loading the bases for Judge, who tied the score at 1 with a sacrifice fly. Castillo coerced a double play from Stanton to prevent further damage.

Gonzales never reached 91 mph on any of the 108 pitches he threw. The left-hander allowed just three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings, striking out five.

Seattle reliever Drew Steckenrider got Higashioka and Gardner to pop out with two runners aboard in the ninth.

OLD DOG, NEW TRICK

Peralta made his first big league start after 242 relief appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (strained left forearm) should be ready to rejoin the club soon, general manager Jerry Dipoto told ROOT Sports. He also said CF Kyle Lewis (torn right meniscus) is doing baseball activities but no return date is set, and RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) could be back with Seattle by the end of the month.

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (strained right elbow) allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings Thursday for Double-A Somerset. He will likely make another rehab start in five days, according to manager Aaron Boone. … LF Miguel Andujar (strained left wrist) is still doing “tee and toss” batting practice and feeling good, Boone said. … 1B Luke Voit (left knee inflammation) played nine innings at first base for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 2 for 5 with a tying single in the ninth inning before he was lifted for a pinch-runner.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.75 ERA) pitches Saturday afternoon, with Seattle hoping to improve to 15-6 in his starts this year. The 27-year-old spent the 2020 season in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Yankees: LHP Andrew Heaney (6-8, 5.42 ERA) makes his second start since being acquired July 30 from the Angels. Heaney allowed four solo homers over four innings against last-place Baltimore on Monday.