Qatar men take bronze in beach volleyball, a 1st for Mideast

Cherif Younousse, left, of Qatar, and teammate Ahmed Tijan celebrate winning a men's beach volleyball Bronze Medal match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) AP

Qatar has won the bronze medal in men’s beach volleyball, its first Olympic medal in the sport — and the first for any country in the Middle East.

“Right now we are on the map forever,” said Cherif Younousse Samba, who joined with Ahmed Tijan to beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match. “Beach volleyball in Qatar, it’s going to be on the map forever, too.”

Russia was to play Norway in the championship later Saturday.

Younousse knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs’ block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on. Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.

Martins Plavins was trying to earn his second bronze medal, to go with the one he won in London. Instead, he and Tocs finish fourth — just as the Latvian women did a day earlier.