Weathers expected to start as San Diego hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-48, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-8, 5.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -214, Diamondbacks +178; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith and the Diamondbacks will take on the Padres Friday.

The Padres are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .309.

The Diamondbacks have gone 13-41 away from home. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Pavin Smith leads the club with nine, averaging one every 39 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Hill recorded his fifth victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Matt Peacock took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks second on the Padres with 20 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .422.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: (back), Josh Rojas: (finger).