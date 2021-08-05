Columbus Crew take on Atlanta United FC in conference action

Atlanta United FC (2-6-9) vs. Columbus Crew (6-5-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC takes on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).