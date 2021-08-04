Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

Oakland Athletics' Starling Marte, center, celebrates with Mark Canha, right after they scored on a double by Matt Olson, next to San Diego Padres' Tim Hill, left, during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The A's won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday.

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy. Oakland had its major league-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.

The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn’t convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.

Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A’s second.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Seattle to avoid a season series sweep.

The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, losing the first two games of the three-game set.

Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (5-3) gave up three runs. four hits and four walks over five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to help Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays.

Brent Suter (10-5) pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save. Kyle Keller (0-1) was the loser.

REDS 6, TWINS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota.

Castillo (6-10) allowed Jorge Polanco’s first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven to win his third straight start. Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save, his first of the season after making just one appearance over the first three months because of injuries.

Charlie Barnes (0-2) took the loss.