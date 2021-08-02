Widener scheduled to start as Arizona hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (66-39, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-73, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +138, Giants -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will meet on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-32 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .377 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Giants are 31-22 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .543.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Anthony DeSclafani earned his ninth victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Caleb Smith took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta ranks third on the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 42 extra base hits and 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (back), Brandon Belt: (knee).