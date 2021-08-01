Kansas City Royals to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -277, Royals +223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Kansas City will meet on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 24-22 on their home turf. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Royals have gone 17-33 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Alek Manoah earned his third victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Mike Minor registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 53 extra base hits and is batting .327.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 44 extra base hits and 66 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).