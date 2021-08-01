Urias scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-43, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-72, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-7, 4.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +199, Dodgers -237; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-31 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .379 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Dodgers are 30-25 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 22, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-3. Alex Vesia earned his first victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly took his eighth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta ranks third on the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 40 extra base hits and 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.60 ERA

Dodgers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).