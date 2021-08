San Jose shuts out Seattle 1-0 on Espinoza’s lone goal

San Jose Earthquakes attacker Chris Wondolowski celebrates after what appeared to be a San Jose goal near the end of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. The referee disallowed the goal. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) AP

Cristian Espinoza recorded the only goal of the match in the 45th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday.

Espinoza sealed the victory for the Earthquakes (4-7-5) with a shot, assisted by Florian Jungwirth.

The Sounders (9-3-5) outshot the Earthquakes 8-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Jt Marcinkowski saved all three shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Stefan Cleveland saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Earthquakes visit the Portland Timbers and the Sounders host Dallas.