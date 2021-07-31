Shohei Ohtani, Jaime Barria help Angels beat A’s 1-0

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, hits an RBI-double with Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, center, watching with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) AP

Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Saturday.

The Japanese two-way sensation lined a double to right-center in the third that drove in Matt Thaiss and ended the Angels’ string of 29 scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

Barria (2-0) was outstanding in his second start of the season, pitching 6 2/3 innings and retiring 10 straight at one point. The right-hander gave up six hits and struck out three with one walk and a hit batter.

Steve Cishek and José Quijada came on in relief, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the ninth for his 22nd save in 27 opportunities. Irvin (7-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

GIANTS 8, ASTROS 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco hit five home runs, four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, and beat Houston in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins. Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants.

Aledmys Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, and Martín Maldonado also connected.

Jay Jackson (2-0) retired three batters to win. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 22nd save. Blake Taylor (2-3) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 0

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight victory.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters. Mike Minor (8-9) was the loser.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and Baltimore beat Detroit.

Means (5-3) gave up one run on four hits in first victory since May 5. The left-hander was making his third start since going on the injured list in early June with a left shoulder strain. The Orioles have won six of their last eight games.

Cole Sulser earned his fifth save, striking out the last two batters after Detroit loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth.

Eric Haase 18th homer for the Tigers. Matt Manning (2-4) gave up five runs, two earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.