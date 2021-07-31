Manoah scheduled to start for Toronto against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (45-57, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -213, Royals +179; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 23-22 in home games in 2020. The Toronto offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Royals are 17-32 in road games. Kansas City has slugged .395 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-4. Ross Stripling secured his fourth victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Daniel Lynch registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .658.

Perez leads the Royals with 26 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).