Gregory-Portland’s Lott, Barbers Hill’s Cauley top 5A team

Gregory-Portland pitcher Malachi Lott and Barbers Hill shortstop Cameron Cauley shared player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team announced Friday.

Lott, who signed with the University of Houston, was 12-1 with a 0.97 earned run average and 133 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings. Cauley, who signed with Texas Tech, batted .437 with six homers and 35 runs batted in to lead Barbers Hill to the state title.

Other TSWA 5A All-State selections were:

First team

Pitchers – Malachi Lott, Gregory-Portland, sr.; Jeb Drewery, Hallsville, sr.; (tie) Landon Bowden, Hallsville, soph.; Kiké Cienfuegos, Sharyland, sr.

Relief pitcher – Tyson Neighbors, Royse City, sr.

Catcher – Christopher Perez, San Antonio Jefferson, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Tristan Curless, Amarillo, sr.; Simon Larranaga, Barbers Hill, sr.

Second baseman – Dylan Garcia, Saginaw, sr.

Shortstop – (tie) Cameron Cauley, Barbers Hill, sr.; Izaac Pacheco, Friendswood, sr.

Third baseman – Easton Dowell, Gregory-Portland, jr.

Outfielders – Tyson Neighbors, Royse City, sr.; Kyle Lewis, Lubbock Cooper, jr.; Davien Berry, Amarillo, sr.

Designated hitter – Tyler Lee, Hallsville, sr.

Player of the year – (tie) Lott, Gregory-Portland; Cauley, Barbers Hill

Coach of the year – David Denny, Barbers Hill

Second team

Pitchers – Ryan Prager, Dallas Hillcrest, sr.; Brent Holdren, Barbers Hill, jr.; Daniel Norris, Leander Rouse, sr.

Relief pitcher – Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Tonio Balboa, Weslaco East, soph.; Cayden Phillips, Amarillo, sr.

First baseman – Kyler Jordan, Lubbock Cooper, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Cade Bingham, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Payton Bush, Canyon Randall, soph.

Shortstop – Ranse Radtke, Wichita Falls Rider, sr.

Third baseman – Jett Johnston, Amarillo, soph.

Outfielders – Caleb Lusk, Plainview, sr.; Josh Livingston, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.; Blake Coleman, Austin Anderson, jr.

Designated hitter – David Lopez, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.

Third team

Pitchers – Blake Binderup, College Station, jr.; Hunter Mercer, Barbers Hill, sr.; (tie) Jacob Rogers, Friendswood, sr.; Cameron O’Banan, Dripping Springs, sr.

Relief pitcher – Max Childress, College Station, jr.

Catcher – Walker Janek, Gregory-Portland, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Daylan Pena, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, sr.; Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Ivan Salinas, McAllen Rowe, jr.; Lawson Towne, Frisco Liberty, jr.

Shortstop – Juan Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, jr.

Third baseman – (tie) Josh Livingston, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.; Oscar Serna, Sharyland Pioneer, jr.

Outfielders – Darian Hsu, Cedar Park, sr.; Gabe Flores, Longview, jr.; Brayden Walker, Hallsville, sr.

Designated hitter – Oscar Salazar, Leander Rouse, fr.