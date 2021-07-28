Lopez scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (44-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-65, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway (2-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 5.84 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Marlins +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Miami will square off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 16-31 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Marlins have gone 20-34 away from home. Miami has a collective .234 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .300.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-3. Sandy Alcantara earned his sixth victory and Sandy Leon went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Spenser Watkins took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 48 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 33 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (back), Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).