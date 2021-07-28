Man United defender Telles out until September with injury

FILE - In this Wednesday May 26, 2021 file photo, Manchester United's Alex Telles reacts after scoring during the penalty shoot out of the Europa League final soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland. Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday July 27, 2021. (Maja Hitij, Pool via AP, File) AP

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian likely won't return until September, meaning he'd miss the first three games of the season.

"Unfortunately, it's worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for," Solskjaer told club media. “His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

Solskjaer earlier had been more optimistic after the full-back was injured during pre-season training last week.

United opens its season by hosting Leeds on Aug. 14 then visits Southampton eight days later and is at Wolverhampton on Aug. 29.

United plays newly promoted Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford for a pre-season friendly. The team said it expects a crowd of 30,000 for the game.