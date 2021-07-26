Sports

Torres begins stint as coach for Atlético’s youth team

The Associated Press

MADRID

Fernando Torres began a new stint at Atlético Madrid on Monday, overseeing his first training session as a youth-team coach.

The former Atlético star will be leading the club's under-19 squad this season.

The 37-year-old Torres, who retired as a player two years ago while in Chinese soccer, played for Atlético in two different periods, from 2001-07 and 2015-18.

The former Spain striker scored 129 goals in 404 matches with the Madrid team. He also had spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Atlético said Torres spent time with the club last season learning its coaching methodology.

