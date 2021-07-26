Senzatela expected to start for the Rockies against Angels

Colorado Rockies (43-56, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -156, Rockies +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 27-22 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Rockies are 10-36 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .276.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 75 RBIs and is batting .274.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 50 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).