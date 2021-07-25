Hill expected to start for the Mets against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (49-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (51-44, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will meet on Sunday.

The Mets are 29-15 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .386 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .510 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 27-23 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .418.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-3. Trevor Richards earned his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Taijuan Walker took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .668.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Tommy Hunter: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).