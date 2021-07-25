German, Yankees to face Perez, Red Sox

New York Yankees (51-46, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-39, first in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Yankees +121; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .586.

The Yankees are 24-23 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Giancarlo Stanton with a mark of .351.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Jameson Taillon earned his sixth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Adam Ottavino registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 54 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Stanton is second on the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is batting .261.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA

Yankees: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (tricep), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (migraine), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Gary Sanchez: (back), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).