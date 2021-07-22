Sports

Los Angeles FC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-4) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-5-3)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall a season ago while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago and had 34 assists.

The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-9-0 in road games. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mark Anthony Kaye, Danny Musovski (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Jesus Murillo.

Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Maxime Crepeau.

