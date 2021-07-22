Real Salt Lake hosts the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Colorado Rapids (7-3-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-4-5)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts the Colorado Rapids in a conference matchup.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home matches. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago, averaging 1.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Andrew Brody, Douglas Martinez, Jeizon Ramirez (injured).

Colorado: Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, Younes Namli (injured), Kellyn Acosta.