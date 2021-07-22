FC Dallas looks to stop 3-game skid with win against Los Angeles

LA Galaxy (8-5-1) vs. FC Dallas (2-7-5)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas looks to stop a three-game skid with a win against Los Angeles.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas averaged 1.3 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and registered 17 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

Los Angeles: Sega Coulibaly, Jonathan Dos Santos, Chicharito, Sebastian Lletget, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Oniel Fisher.