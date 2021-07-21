Revolution beats Inter Miami 5-0 to take MLS lead

New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) celebrates a goal against Inter Miami early in the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Arnór Ingvi Traustason and Adam Buksa each scored two goals and the New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night to take the MLS lead.

Traustason put away a free kick by Carles Gil, blistering a header into the side-net to open the scoring in the 15th minute, and chipped home a sharp ball as he fell backward to the ground to make it 3-0 in the 26th. Buksa scored on a volley in first-half stoppage time, and made it 5-0 in the 83rd minute.

Teal Bunbury also scored to help the Revolution (9-3-3) move a points ahead of Seattle for the MLS lead. Miami had lost a team-record six straight games.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, MONTREAL 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal to end a two-game losing streak.

Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza’s kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.

Barraza made one save to help NYC improve to 6-5-2. Montreal dropped to 6-4-4.

RED BULLS 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a tie with New York.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.

D.C. UNITED 2, FIRE 2, TIE

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara scored about five minutes apart to help D.C. United rally to tie Chicago.

The 18-year-old Paredes put away a pass from Yordy Reyna, bouncing a one-touch shot off the post to trim D.C. United’s deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring.

Gastón Giménez opened the scoring for Chicago (3-8-3) in the 32nd minute and the Fire took a 2-0 lead in the 61st on Andy Najar’s own goal.

D.C. United is 5-7-2.

NAHVILLE 0, CREW 0, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis made seven saves and Nashville played a scoreless draw with Columbus to extend its unbeaten streak to six games.

Willis has an MLS-leading six shutouts this season.

Columbus (5-3-6) is unbeaten, but has just one win, in its last five games. Nashville (5-1-8), which scored a club-record five goals in its 5-1 win over Chicago on Saturday, was shutout for the first time in six games.